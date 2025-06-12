UMMC hosts Girl Scouts for stroke education event, aimed to raise awareness and save lives

Press Release:

Rochester Regional Health (RRH) teamed up with Batavia-area Girl Scouts to offer a Fun Patch educational event at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC). Over a dozen Girl Scouts ages 6–12 earned the RRH Stroke Superstar patch by learning what to watch for when it comes to strokes and how to call for help.

The girls received a behind-the-scenes tour of UMMC, had an up-close look at state-of-the-art medical equipment and the inside of an ambulance, and met real-life healthcare heroes. The girls also donated blankets they made to the Lipson Cancer Center to be given to cancer patients and family members.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States suffers a stroke. Since 1990, incidences of stroke in people aged 49 and under have steadily increased. Healthcare workers noted that children were often present when a caregiver experienced a stroke, making it essential for all ages to recognize the signs and know how to engage Emergency Medical Services quickly.

Rochester Regional Health remained committed to the well-being of the community. Educating the public on life-saving health knowledge, such as recognizing the signs of stroke, was one of many ways RRH partnered with the community to promote better health outcomes.