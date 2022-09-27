September 27, 2022 - 4:20pm
United Methodist Church hosting rummage sale on Saturday
Press release:
Batavia First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Rd., Batavia, will be holding a Rummage & Estate Sale on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be many estate and household items for sale, in addition to toys, furniture, holiday items, books & fresh produce.
A bag sale begins at 1 p.m.
Submitted photo. Pictured are rummage sale helpers Jackie Wilson, Judy Humphrey, Grace West, Gia Mangino and Kathy McAllister.
