United Methodist Church hosting rummage sale on Saturday

Press release:

Batavia First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Rd., Batavia, will be holding a Rummage & Estate Sale on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be many estate and household items for sale, in addition to toys, furniture, holiday items, books & fresh produce.

A bag sale begins at 1 p.m.