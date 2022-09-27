Local Matters

September 27, 2022 - 4:20pm

United Methodist Church hosting rummage sale on Saturday

posted by Press Release in rummage sale, Batavia First United Methodist Church, batavia, news.

7cc76accfd0d40ed9e61c1942c5b9388.jpg

Press release:

Batavia First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Rd., Batavia, will be holding a Rummage & Estate Sale on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

There will be many estate and household items for sale, in addition to toys, furniture, holiday items, books & fresh produce. 

A bag sale begins at 1 p.m. 

Submitted photo. Pictured are rummage sale helpers Jackie Wilson, Judy Humphrey, Grace West, Gia Mangino and Kathy McAllister.

 

