United Way announces community impact multi-year program grants

Press Release:

United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes announces approximately $6 million in Community Impact Multi-Year Program Grant opportunities powered through the Community Impact Fund.

These investments support impact-driven multi-year community programs that engage one or several impact areas: youth opportunity, healthy community, financial security, and community resiliency.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Agencies within United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes’ six-county region - Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

An agency has had an exemption from Federal Income Tax under Section 501(c)3 of the IRS Code since January 1, 2023.

Agencies that operate the same program in multiple counties should apply under one program application. Please do not submit multiple applications for the same program functioning across multiple counties.

GRANT PERIODS

Agencies will have the option of selecting multi-year funding for 2 years, 3 years, or 5 years, with an understanding that 5-year program grants can re-apply for only a 2-year grant. Additional funding opportunities are also available.

INFORMATION SESSIONS

Information sessions will be hosted to gain insight into the grant application and the process.

GENERAL INQUIRES

Nonprofit agencies looking to connect with United Way’s nonprofit resources, including multi-year grants, are encouraged to visit unitedwayrocflx.org/our-work/resources-for-nonprofits or contact the United Way’s Community Impact office directly at ciadmin@unitedwayrocflx.org.

APPLY TODAY

Applications are due on April 1 no later than 5 p.m.

Apply today at unitwayrocflx.org.