United Way expands support with $7M in funding and extended grant opportunities

United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes has increased funding and approved an extension to the Bridge Support to give organizations and our community more time for planning and collaborative efforts to address funding needs.

United Way will leverage its endowment and draw from the Mackenzie Scott gift and campaign funds to provide more than $7 million in transition support over two years. United Way will also expedite the remaining one-year grant opportunities.

What this means for nonprofit organizations:

2020-2024 Community Impact Fund partners that applied for 2025 multi-year grants and received less funding will now receive 75% of their current funding in 2025 and 50% of their current funding in 2026.

Pending the success of the Fall community campaign, the expanded one-year grant opportunities to support nonprofits will be launched providing a range of new funding opportunities and services as part of the full strategy.

“The impact of this moment and change for our partners and community cannot be diminished. As a nonprofit for nonprofits, we are continuing to seek creative solutions for these immediate and longstanding community challenges,” said Jaime Saunders, President & CEO of United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes. “United Way’s focus is ensuring our partners have the tools and resources to provide critical services in our community, and we will continue to work every day to help meet those needs.”

United Way is committed to keeping its partners and the community informed and engaged as it continues to roll out its full strategy evolution. United Way is convening Community Impact Fund nonprofit partners next week to discuss these changes and next steps.

To learn more about United Way, visit unitedwayrocflx.org.