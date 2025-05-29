United Way helps to support two summer programs in Genesee County with $45.5K

Press Release:

United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes is investing $45,500 to support two summer programs in Genesee County.

United Way is the second-largest funder for summer programming and is supporting more programs and youth than 2024. United Way is one of nine funders contributing to summer programs. For ease of applicants and to enhance funder collaboration, applicants were able to complete a common application with the nine funders.

“When our youth have the opportunities to thrive, we thrive as a community,” said Robert De Leon, director of community impact at United Way. “We are deeply committed to ensuring youth have access to safe, enriching, and inclusive programming during the summer months. These programs are crucial for youth development, fostering social and emotional growth and combatting summer learning loss.”

Programs were selected based on their demonstrated excellence in academic enrichment, social-emotional learning, arts and recreation, trauma-informed care, inclusivity, safety protocols, and outcomes-based evaluation.

United Way’s Community Impact Fund, which supports a broad portfolio of nonprofit services and resources that strengthen our region year-round, funds these summer programs.

2025 United Way Genesee County Summer Program Grant Recipients

Gillam Grant Community Center- Summer Day Camp

Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council- Explore Art! for Kids

United Way’s annual campaign makes the work of the Community Impact Fund and these grant opportunities possible. To learn more and donate, visit unitedwayrocflx.org.

