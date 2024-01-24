United Way launches 'Imagine What's Possible' as 106th annual campaign

Press Release:

On Wednesday morning, United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes announced the launch of its 106th Annual Campaign, Imagine What’s Possible. The organization also announced that Miguel Velázquez, CEO of Regional Transit Service (RTS), would take on the role of the 2024 Campaign Chair.

Jim Reed, the 2023 Campaign Chair and CEO of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, announced that the 2023 Better United campaign raised $18 million combined with additional United Way grants and initiatives for a grand total of $33.7 million for the community.

“It was an honor for me to be the 2023 Campaign Chair and represent both Excellus BCBS and United Way in this role,” said Jim Reed. “Our mission aligns with United Way to help people in our communities live healthier more secure lives. I’m proud to say that through this support, more than 180 community based non-profit organizations will be able to continue their vital programs and services to help meet the needs of our communities. I’m excited for the 2024 Campaign and to see the continued impact United Way and other community partnerships make in our region.”

The 2024 United Way Campaign will focus on imagining the possible impact when we open our minds to possibilities. Together, we can bridge the gap between what we imagine and what we impact for a better tomorrow.

“Imagine what’s possible if all of us in the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes region use our collective strength to lift the entire community,” said Miguel Velázquez. “In our region, there is a lot of need and a lot of complex challenges. At RTS, we are thrilled to partner with United Way. We have a common vision of making our communities thrive and promoting a better quality of life.”

Community members are encouraged to donate during their workplace campaign or online at unitedwayrocflx.org/donate. Organizations can host a United Way campaign by emailing campaign@unitedwayrocflx.org.

There are many ways to give to our community with United Way, including year-round volunteer opportunities. Learn more at unitedwayrocflx.org/volunteerunited.

For more information about United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes, visit unitedwayrocflx.org.