April 26, 2022 - 11:24pm

United Way offering series of leadership programs

posted by Press Release in United Way, news.

Press release:

United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes is now accepting applications for its premier Leadership Development Programs. These five-day, once per week, in-person programs teach core skills in self-leadership, cultural awareness, and how to infuse diversity, equity, and inclusion framework into leadership positions in the workplace, on boards and committees, and in volunteer service work. Curriculum topics include personal development; diversity, equity, inclusion; board governance; cultural perspectives; and social issues.  More than 2,000 local community leaders have graduated from these programs over their 40-year history.  

Programs currently accepting applications include:

  • African-American Leadership Development Program
  • Emerging Leaders Development Program
  • Latino Leadership Development Program
  • PRIDE Leadership Development Program

The programs cost is $399 per participant and space is limited. An orientation will take place on August 3, with a graduation ceremony on November 3. The registration deadline for all programs is Tuesday, May 31.

To register and learn more details about specific programs visit https://unitedwayROCFLX.org/get-involved/leadership-development.

