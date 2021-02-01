Universal prekindergarten registration is open for Oakfield-Alabama, all paperwork due March 5

Press release:

Children who reside in the Oakfield-Alabama Central School District and who will be 4 years old by Dec. 1 are eligible to be registered for our Universal prekindergarten (UPK) program for the 2021-2012 school year.

The children attend five days per week, each day, for 180 days, at no cost to you. Transportation is provided for students who are 4 years old

Students that start the program at 3 years old must be transported by the family until they turn 4.

Registration packets have been mailed. If you do not receive a packet by Feb. 15 please call the elementary office at (585) 948-5211, ext. 3211, or email [email protected] to request one.

Registration paperwork needs to be returned by mail or in person to the elementary school office by March 5.

Space is limited so please return your paperwork as soon as possible in order to avoid being placed on a wait list.