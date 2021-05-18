Unwind and revitalize with yoga while in the soothing presence of alpacas

Submitted photo and press release:

If you are an alpaca enthusiast or just need to unwind, you will love experiencing yoga at Northwoods Alpaca Farm! This new program starts this Saturday, May 22nd and runs each Saturday through Aug. 28th.

The farm is located in Bergen at 6499 N. Lake Road.

Held in the pasture, this new 45-minute class concludes with a 15-minute meet-n-greet with the alpacas! Even if you are a novice or never practiced yoga, the experience of practicing in the soothing presence of the alpacas is something you won’t soon forget.

We welcome you to experience yoga in the soothing presence of our alpacas. The class is held in the pasture with the alpacas and experienced yoga instructor, Kristina Back, who has been teaching yoga for more than two years. She is a young vibrant instructor who enjoys helping clients at all fitness levels get into shape and achieve goals.

All levels welcomed and children under 14 may participate with an accompanying adult.

The program fee is $20 per person and includes a complimentary admission to the farm. Both children and adults must pay for registration.

Please note that cancellations or changes may be made up until two weeks prior of the scheduled class for online or in-store credit for a future class. No refunds if cancellation occurs within two weeks.

Register Online

More information and advanced registration can be found on the Genesee County Tourism website here. While you’re there check out all the other exciting events happening in Genesee County this summer!

Also Offering Farm Tours

Be sure to schedule a time to take the Alpaca Farm Tour as well! It lasts about an hour with a short walk around the family farm to meet the boys, the girls, and the little ones. You will also have the opportunity to pet and feed the alpacas.

Bring your cameras! The tour concludes at the Farm Boutique where you will see all types of products made from alpaca fiber. Sorry, no public restrooms available at the farm.

Families & Individuals; $10 per person – children 3 & under are free. $20 minimum per group.

Organized Groups of 15 or more: $7.50 per person – children 3 & under free.

Tours run April – October.

For more info, contact Belinda Grant, Northwoods Alpaca: [email protected], (585) 494-1371.