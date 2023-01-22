Upcoming entertainment at Batavia Downs: Brew Fest and KISS THIS

Press release:

The 4th annual Batavia Brew Fest , presented by Young Lion and Genesee Brewery, is back on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 5 til 8 p.m. For $40, attendees receive 3 hours of beer sampling from WNY breweries like Genesee Brewery, Young Lion, Boston Beer, DogFish, Four Mile Brewing, Heineken, Yuengling, K2 Brewing, Clarksburg Cider, Blue Barn Cidery, Three Heads Brewing, Captain Lawrence Brewery, Constellation, Diago, Molson/Coors, Blue Toad Cider, Press Seltzer, Hop Water and many more. Light snacks will be served, and attendees will receive a commemorative plastic sampling mug along with $20 in Free Play. Designated Driver tickets will also be available.

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced the on-sale dates for 2 upcoming events taking place at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel’s Park Place Room. These 2 events join other, already announced spring events.

KISS THIS returns to Batavia Downs on Friday, March 3rd. Western New York’s Premier Tribute to KISS brings all of the theatrics and bombast of a classic KISS show to their performance. Tickets are $15, and attendees receive $10 in Free Play on the day of the show.

Tickets for these 2 events will be available at www.BataviaConcerts.com beginning on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

Visitors to the concert ticket website can also purchase tickets for other upcoming events like the BBQ and Bourbon Dinner, the Music of the Stars Tribute Concert and all the recently announced Pepsi’s Rockin’ the Downs Summer Concert Series shows. Announcements for the rescheduled Furball Animal Shelter Fundraiser, Polka Buzz and the Kentucky Derby Gala will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The tribute acts we bring in are a great addition to our event schedule,” said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO for Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. “We look forward to welcoming back KISS THIS as well as our annual large-scale events like the Brew Fest and Derby Gala.”