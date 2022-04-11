UPDATE, LOCATED: Girl, 12, reported missing in Batavia

UPDATE: The 12-year-old girl has been located.

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old girl who ran away from home overnight. (name redacted) is a BCSD Student and was last seen in the area of Liberty St. XXXX did not have a cellphone with her. If anyone has any information please contact the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350.