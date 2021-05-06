Update on Town of Batavia's public availability

Press release:

Town of Batavia Clerk's Office drive-up service window will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Town of Batavia Clerk's Office inside the Town Hall will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on WEDNESDAYS ONLY OR by appointment Monday through Friday.

The Town of Batavia Court facility resumed court proceedings in person today -- May 6.

The Town of Batavia lobby inside the Town Hall is closed. For in-person service to pay a fine, etc., please call the court at (585) 343-1729, ext. 216.

The Town of Batavia Highway facility will remain closed to the public.

The public town park is open.

Public meetings:

The Town of Batavia Board meetings are resuming in person.

Planning Board and Zoning Board meetings continue to be held virtually via Zoom video/teleconferencing.

Town of Batavia website: http://www.townofbatavia.com

Communication with the Town of Batavia department officials will be available by email, phone or by appointment.