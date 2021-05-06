Update on Town of Batavia's public availability
Press release:
Town of Batavia Clerk's Office drive-up service window will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Town of Batavia Clerk's Office inside the Town Hall will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on WEDNESDAYS ONLY OR by appointment Monday through Friday.
The Town of Batavia Court facility resumed court proceedings in person today -- May 6.
The Town of Batavia lobby inside the Town Hall is closed. For in-person service to pay a fine, etc., please call the court at (585) 343-1729, ext. 216.
The Town of Batavia Highway facility will remain closed to the public.
The public town park is open.
Public meetings:
- The Town of Batavia Board meetings are resuming in person.
- Planning Board and Zoning Board meetings continue to be held virtually via Zoom video/teleconferencing.
Town of Batavia website: http://www.townofbatavia.com
Communication with the Town of Batavia department officials will be available by email, phone or by appointment.
Assessment:
- Rhonda Saulsbury -- [email protected] / (585) 343-1729, ext. 207
Building/Zoning:
- Daniel Lang -- [email protected] / (585) 343-1729, ext. 222
- Matthew Mahaney -- [email protected] / (585) 343-1729, ext. 238
- Troy Williams -- [email protected] / (585) 343-1729, ext. 208
Court Clerk:
- [email protected] / (585) 343-1729, ext. 216
Engineering:
- Steven Mountain -- [email protected] / (585) 343-1729, ext. 220
Highway:
- Tom Lichtenthal -- [email protected] / 343-1729, ext. 218
Supervisor:
- Gregory Post -- [email protected] / 343-1729, ext. 200
Town Clerk:
- Teressa Morasco -- [email protected] / (585) 343-1729, ext. 203
Water / Wastewater:
- (585) 356-4900
