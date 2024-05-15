UPDATED: Batavia PD looking for assistance in locating missing teen

UPDATE: Xavier Ricks has been located and is safe.

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a runaway 15-year-old boy.

Xavier Ricks was last seen on April 26 in Batavia. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Xavier is about 5'11", 130 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350 or the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543. Tips can also be submitted by clicking the "submit a tip" button at the bottom of this post on bataviapolice.org.