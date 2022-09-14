Updated COVID vaccine, booster available through Health Department

Press release:

On Sept. 1, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its recommendations on booster doses for COVID-19. The updated Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster is designed to give individuals protection against the original strain of COVID-19 and provides better protection against the Omicron variant, which accounts for a majority of the current cases in the United States. The new bivalent booster replaces the existing monovalent vaccine booster doses that have been offered.*

Eligibility:

Moderna COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Dose

Individuals 18 years of age and older are eligible for a booster dose if it has been at least two months since they have completed their primary vaccine series or received a monovalent booster dose.

Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Dose

Individuals 12 years of age and older are eligible for a booster dose if it has been at least two months since they have completed their primary vaccine series or received a monovalent booster dose.

*Pfizer COVID-19 Monovalent Booster Dose*

Individuals 5-11 years of age are eligible for a booster dose at least five months after completing their primary series.

“The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments will offer the Bivalent Booster starting this week at our COVID-19 clinics,” stated Paul Pettit, Genesee and Orleans County Health Public Health Director. “We encourage residents to talk with their primary care provider and/or their pharmacist with questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine and the Bivalent Booster.”

Appointments are required and walk-ins will NOT be accepted. To make an appointment for your next COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://bit.ly/GOHealthCOVID-19Vaccine.

Week of September 11

Genesee County 3837 West Main Street Road Batavia, NY Orleans County 14016 State Route, Suite 101 Albion, NY Thursday, September 15th 9:30-11:30AM Bivalent Boosters ONLY Thursday, September 16th 1:30-2:45PM Bivalent Boosters ONLY

Starting the week of September 18