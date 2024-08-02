Upton Road closure in Batavia starts August 12 for culvert replacement project

Press Release:

The Genesee County Highway Department would like to inform the public about an upcoming road closure on Upton Road in the Town of Batavia.

Beginning Monday, August 12, the road will be closed to all traffic for approximately 8 weeks. The existing culvert will be replaced to improve water flow under the road and ensure its long-term sustainability.

The project will take place on the north end of Upton Road, between Pearl Street Road(Route 33) and Rose Road.

During this time, this portion of Upton Road will be closed entirely to traffic, including public and emergency vehicles.