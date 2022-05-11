UR Medicine’s Batavia Campus Opens

Press release:

The new UR Medicine Batavia Campus will open its doors to patients on May 16, strengthening the health system’s commitment to increasing specialist and primary care access for patients in Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming counties.

“The Batavia Campus represents an important investment in meeting the health care needs of the regional communities we serve by providing access to providers and services close to home,” said Steve Goldstein, M.H.A., president and CEO of Strong Memorial Hospital. “Bringing primary and specialty clinics under one roof will enable UR Medicine providers to better coordinate care for their patients and provide a direct connection to UR Medicine’s advanced care network.”

The new 24,455 square foot medical campus – located at 7995 Call Parkway – will centralize specialty clinics and primary care into one location and on-site lab services, making care more convenient for patients. The building will be home to adult and pediatric allergy/immunology, neurosurgery, oncology, otolaryngology and audiology, and urology clinics, and UR Medicine’s Batavia-based primary care practice. Additional services will be added over the next 12 months.

UR Medicine Radiation Oncology will remain in its current Bank Street location. Eric Wu, M.D., and the Batavia Ophthalmology practice are joining UR Medicine and will move to the Flaum Eye Institute’s location on Liberty Street on June 1, which will be expanded into space formerly occupied by primary care.

The Batavia campus, which will operate as an outpatient clinic under Strong Memorial Hospital, will continue UR Medicine’s practice of staffing specialty clinics with providers who are either locally based or consistently practice in the community, allowing patients to maintain a consistent relationship with the same providers. Even if a patient needs to travel to Strong West in Brockport or Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for surgery, their pre-and post-operative consultations can often be conducted via telemedicine from their home or the Batavia offices, making the experience easier and more convenient for patients and their families.

“Almost 30 years ago, I started seeing patients out in Batavia and it has been an incredibly rewarding experience to serve the patients of that community,” said Webster Pilcher, M.D., Ph.D., chair of the UR Medicine Department of Neurosurgery. “It is often difficult for patients to negotiate a complex care system, especially if that means traveling to Rochester. By bringing that care to them and simplifying the relationship between our patients and primary and specialized care, we can access world-class care, right in their community.”

Since 1993, Pilcher has practiced in Batavia, treating patients in conjunction with their primary care doctors and providing continuing medical education programs for physicians across the area. In the ensuing years. UR Medicine has added specialty clinics in Batavia for patients who need cancer care, urology, ENT and audiology services, and dermatology. Golisano Children's Hospital also has offered pediatric subspecialty consultations.

UR Medicine consists of six hospitals located throughout the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions – Strong Memorial, Highland, F.F. Thompson, Noyes Memorial, Jones Memorial, and St. James hospitals – as well as Golisano Children’s Hospital, James P. Wilmot Cancer Center, Eastman Institute for Oral Health, UR Medicine Home Care, the Highlands at Pittsford and Highlands at Brighton, 11 urgent care centers, and an extensive primary care network.