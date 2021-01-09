Urban family thanks firefighters, friends, family, coworkers, neighbors and community for their help after garage fire

From Brittany Urban:

Our family wants to express our sincere gratitude and thanks to our friends, family, coworkers, neighbors and community. A couple of weeks (Dec. 15) ago we lost so many of our personal belongings that were stored in our garage to a fire.

We never would have imagined in a million years this would happen to us and were completely shocked, heartbroken and devastated.

After the incident, so many people reached out to us to provide comfort, support, kind words, prayers, donations, their time, and to check in on us.

We found so much comfort in knowing we weren't going through this experience alone and we cannot express in words how much we appreciate each and every one of you.

We also would like to specifically thank the following: Pembroke & Indian Falls fire departments, Alabama, Town & City of Batavia fire departments, Corfu, Darien & East Pembroke fire departments, along with Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Young, who was the law enforcement officer on scene.

The hard work of all these firefighters prevented us from losing our house in the fire as well. We are so thankful that didn't happen and that our family was not hurt.

Also, a special thanks to Officer Young who stayed by our side the entire time and helped us stay as calm as possible and went above and beyond for us.

Thank you to each and every one of you who risk your lives every day to help others and do everything you can to keep them safe.

In such a dark, uncertain, negative world these days it's nice to know that there are still good, kind people out there who are willing to come together and support one another in times of tragedy.

We wish each and every one of you a very happy and healthy new year.

Warmest regards,

-- The Urban Family