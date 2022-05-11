U.S. News ranks BHS among top public high schools

Press release

The Batavia City School District is proud to announce that Batavia High School has earned high national and metro-area rankings on the 2022 Best High Schools list from U.S. News and World Report.

Batavia High School earned a national ranking in the top 40% of U.S.-based public high schools out of nearly 18,000 schools. Batavia High School also ranks in the top 50% of public high schools in New York State and has a 92% average graduation rate (2017-2021).

“It’s wonderful to see Batavia High School get national recognition for the exceptional education we aim to provide,” said Superintendent Jason Smith. “I’m proud of Mr. Kesler, our faculty, and students for their efforts—keep up the good work!”

“It’s an honor to be recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the nation’s ‘Best High Schools,’” said Principal Paul Kesler. “While we’ll be proud to display this award in our halls at the high school, I hope our faculty and students use it as inspiration to strive for even more.”

Batavia High School previously received this honor in 2014.

According to U.S. News and World Report, “The 2022 edition of Best High Schools includes a numerical ranking of nearly all public high schools nationwide. There are rankings within each state and within each census-designated metropolitan area that has three or more high schools and the Best STEM Schools ranking and comprehensive Best Charter Schools and Best Magnet Schools rankings. Also published are rankings of high schools within each school district with three or more high schools.”