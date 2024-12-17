USAF F-35A Lightning II demo team to headline the 2025 Wings Over Batavia Air Show

Press Release:

The Wings over Batavia Air Show announced today that the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team will headline the 2025 show. The announcement was made this week at the International Council of Air Show’s (ICAS) annual convention in Las Vegas where the Air Force confirmed the F-35A’s participation in next summer’s show at Batavia Airport, August 30-31.

The USAF F-35A Lightning II Demo Team travels the world demonstrating the incredible capabilities of the F-35A, the first and only stealth, supersonic, multi-role fighter jet on the planet. The F-35A can reach speeds up to 1,200 MPH, and its helmet mounted display system is the most advanced system of its kind. Accordingly, each year air shows everywhere compete for the F-35, but only a select few are approved by the Air Force.

“We are thrilled to showcase the F-35 at this summer’s show,” said Dennis Dunbar, Director of Wings over Batavia Air Show. “Shows across the world compete for the F-35A Lightning II Demo Team, and it speaks to the great confidence the Air Force has in our team in Batavia to help showcase this technological marvel here in 2025. We cannot wait for our crowds to witness the incredible power and capabilities of this aircraft.”

Tickets for the 2025 show will soon be available on the Wings over Batavia Air Show website www.wingsoverbatavia.com/tickets. Corporate partnership opportunities are available for companies and organizations seeking upscale hospitality options, branding opportunities, and on-site exposure. Visit www.wingsoverbatavia.com/sponsorship for more information.

The full lineup of 2025 Wings over Batavia performers will be announced in the coming weeks and featured at www.wingsoverbatavia.com/performers. Additional show information is available by visiting www.wingsoverbatavia.com and the show’s social media channels. Air show enthusiasts are encouraged to become members of Air Show Insights, where they can receive updates and promotions in advance of the 2025 show. Membership is free at www.wingsoverbatavia.com.

Attachment: high resolution image of the F-35. Additional images and b-roll of the USAF F-35A Lightning II Demo Team are available by contacting Rob Nichols at (330) 760-7582 or Rob@herbgillen.com.