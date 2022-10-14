USG donates GLOW Cup T-shirt prize to Mercy Flight

Press release:

The 9th annual GLOW Corporate Cup was run this August with over 700 participants registering for the annual 5K run and walk. The race brought in $21,000 in support of the GLOW YMCA. This money will support the YMCA Scholarship program, ensuring that no one is turned away from the Y due to their inability to pay.

In addition to the race, teams design their own T-Shirts and compete for the most creative design. Each year the local Merrill Lynch office makes a $500 donation to the winning team’s charity of choice. This year, US Gypsum won the contest for the second year in a row and elected to direct the donation to Mercy Flight of Batavia. Mercy Flight is an independent, not-for-profit provider of emergency and non-emergency air and ground medical transport and supporting services; ensuring rapid, safe and cost-effective delivery of expert response teams.

Pictured above from left to right are Duane Van Duuren of US Gypsum, Calvin Klemmer of Merrill Lynch, Jennifer Crotty, Flight Nurse for Mercy Flight, Blake Leddick of US Gypsum and Jeff Abbott, Flight Paramedic for Mercy Flight.