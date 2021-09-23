USG selects Purple Pony for $500 donation after winning GLOW Cup T-shirt contest

Press release:

The 8th annual GLOW Corporate Cup returned this year with 718 participants registering for the 8th annual 5K run and walk. The race brought in $20,000 in support of the GLOW YMCA. This money will provide support to the YMCA Scholarship program, ensuring that no one is turned away from the Y due to inability to pay.

In addition to the race, teams design their own T-Shirts and compete for the most creative design. Each year the local Merrill Lynch office makes a $500 donation to the winning team’s charity of choice. This year, US Gypsum won the contest and elected to direct the donation to Purple Pony Therapeutic Horsemanship based in Le Roy. Purple Pony provides equine opportunities to persons with disabilities and diverse needs.

Pictured above are Duane Van Duuren and Nancy Havens of US Gypsum, Olivia Rogers of Merrill Lynch, and Gail Enhmann, Karen Reeverts and Daniel Kilker of Purple Pony Therapeutic Horsemanship.