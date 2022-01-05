VA announces visitor restrictions at Batavia campus
Press release:
The following guidance is for visitation at Veteran Affairs Western New York Healthcare System (VAWNYHS) Buffalo and Batavia Campuses effective January 4, 2022, and will remain in place until further notice.
Due to the surge in COVID-19 infection rates throughout Western New York, VA Western New York Healthcare System has suspended physical inpatient visitation at our Buffalo VA Medical Center site.
VA Community Living Center resident visitation with family members at our Batavia VA Medical Center site will be limited through glass partitions.
Buffalo Campus visitation exceptions (on case by case basis):
- Hospice/Palliative Care/End of Life requires approval of medical care team and Medical Center Director or Chief of Staff
- Outpatient Services – Essential Visitor: Scheduled Outpatient Appointments
- The purpose of this visitor is determined on a case by case basis by the care team and is absolutely essential and critical to the care and needs of the Veteran (example – a Veteran in need of escort to
accompany to an appointment when Veteran is unable to safely navigate to the appointment and/or for a Veteran who is unable to comprehend specific teaching instructions, or is unable to perform
a skill that is critical to the Veterans care including wound care, Foley Care, etc.).
All visitors will be expected to follow this guidance:
- Upon arrival of the visitor to the screening station, the visitor will be screened (including temperature taken as part of screening process) and will not be granted access if exhibiting signs of COVID-19 or any
illness including a temperature of 100.0 degrees or greater or exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 person(s).
- Wear a VA provided face covering mask (neck gators, bandanas, face shields are not an appropriate form of a face covering) while in the facility. If visitor does not have a mask, one will be provided.
- Perform hand-hygiene when entering facility and before and after visiting a hospitalized Veteran as instructed by staff.
- Refrain from eating or drinking while visiting a hospitalized patient.
- To exit the facility immediately following the visitation.
