VA Western New York Healthcare System is holding a Career Fair in Batavia

Press release:

VA Western New York Healthcare System is seeking qualified professionals and staff for our Batavia VA Medical Center facility location. We highly encourage applicants to send an updated resume prior to July 13th to our email group [email protected] to schedule an interview time slot. Walk-ins are welcome!

Positions targeted for hire:

Cook

Food Service Worker

Housekeeping Aide

Registered Nurse (various shifts)

Clinical Nurse Managers

Licensed Practical Nurse

Nursing Assistants

Our VA Career Fair will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Building 3, Ground Floor, Batavia VA Medical Center Campus, 222 Richmond Avenue, Batavia, New York.

Benefits of working for Veterans Health Administration include: