July 15, 2022 - 4:13pm
VA Western New York Healthcare System is holding a Career Fair in Batavia
Press release:
VA Western New York Healthcare System is seeking qualified professionals and staff for our Batavia VA Medical Center facility location. We highly encourage applicants to send an updated resume prior to July 13th to our email group [email protected] to schedule an interview time slot. Walk-ins are welcome!
Positions targeted for hire:
- Cook
- Food Service Worker
- Housekeeping Aide
- Registered Nurse (various shifts)
- Clinical Nurse Managers
- Licensed Practical Nurse
- Nursing Assistants
Our VA Career Fair will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Building 3, Ground Floor, Batavia VA Medical Center Campus, 222 Richmond Avenue, Batavia, New York.
Benefits of working for Veterans Health Administration include:
- 13 to 26 days paid annual (vacation/personal) leave
- 13 sick days annually with no limit on accumulation
- 11 paid Federal holidays
- A Federal Pension
- Comprehensive Healthcare Benefits that can be carried into retirement
- A thrift savings plan (similar to the private sector’s 401K); up to 5% matching contributions
- Flexible Savings Accounts
- The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and The Family Friendly Leave Act allow employees to take reasonable amounts of leave for medical reasons
- Up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave (for employees covered by FMLA) for the birth, adoption or foster care placement of a child
- Military leave is authorized up to 15 days a year for our active reservists and National Guard members
