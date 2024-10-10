Vanessa and Lola’s Legacy Inc. to hold raffle at Tractor Supply on Saturday

Press Release:

Vanessa and Lola’s Legacy, Inc., a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, will host a raffle on Saturday, October 12, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Tractor Supply Company in Batavia during the store's vaccine clinic.

The raffle features donations from local businesses, including a Yeti cooler from Batavia Tractor Supply and a $20 gift card from Stan’s Harley Davidson. Proceeds from the raffle will help cover veterinary bills for Rottweilers and Pitbulls battling cancer.

In addition to the raffle, Vanessa and Lola’s Legacy will collect food donations for cats and dogs to support homeless individuals in collaboration with Independent Living. Donors who bring a bag of pet food will receive five raffle tickets.

Raffle ticket prices are as follows:

2 tickets for $5

5 tickets for $10

12 tickets for $20

Payment can be made via Venmo at @VLLegacy or PayPal at @VanessaLolasLegacy.

Organizers encourage community members to participate in this fundraising event to support local pets in need.