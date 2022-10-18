Vendors sought for Mall Market

Press Release

The City of Batavia Public Works Department is looking for vendors to participate in the upcoming Mall Market. The Mall Market's mission is to assist in the revitalization of the Batavia City Centre Mall. On the following Saturdays, the Mall Market will be open from 8-11:30am: October 29th, November 12th, November 19th, November 26th, December 10th, and December 17th.

The cost of a 10 x 10 space is $40 per day, $100 for three days, and $125 for six days. Showcase your products or services just in time for the holidays!

Anyone interested in endorsing their business or promoting their products is encouraged to apply at https://bit.ly/BataviaMallMarket.