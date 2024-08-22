Vets Dinner at Batavia Downs raises $8,000 for treatment court

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek presented representatives from the Monroe County Veterans Treatment Court with a check for $8,800 to support their efforts to assist Veterans within the court system.

On Aug.17, a Vets night dinner was held at Batavia Downs in conjunction with a night of live racing. Proceeds from live and penny auctions were collected to support the Monroe County Veterans Treatment Court.

“We appreciate Sean Schiano and Batavia Downs for hosting this event again, “said Ray Melens, Lead Mentor for the Monroe County Veterans Court. “These funds are so important for us to continue our work. Now more than ever, we are assisting veterans who need help in the court system. We continue to help identify and treat any underlying issues that these brave men and women face to help them get back on the right track.”

“Veterans have a special meaning for Batavia Downs, “said Wojtaszek. “So many of our own employees helped find items and baskets for the Penny Auction. Special thanks to Michael Horton, our director from Steuben County, who was the auctioneer for the exciting live action that was the highlight of the event.”