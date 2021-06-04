Video: Sunscreen dispensers installed at DeWitt

Press release:

Summer is quickly approaching and many children are eagerly waiting to hear the final school bell so they can enjoy a couple months of fun in the sun, including some family outings to the local park. New this year, families who forget to pack sunscreen at DeWitt Recreation Area won’t have to worry.

United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) and the Genesee County Parks Department are partnering to prevent park visitors from skin cancer. Through a grant provided to UMMC’s Healthy Living Program, five sunscreen dispensers have been installed throughout DeWitt Recreation Area for the 50,000 people who frequent it each year.

“Skin cancer rates are increasing every year,” said Laurie Thornley, UMMC’s Healthy Living manager. “It’s the country’s most commonly diagnosed cancer and it can be prevented. By putting these sunscreen dispensers in our local parks, we’re making sun protection more accessible. Sunscreen is a vital part of sun safety and we’ve put the solution right there for you in the park.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), five million people are treated for skin cancer in the United States every year; with 37 percent of U.S. adults reported having been sunburned in the past year.

“If you forget the sunscreen at home you don’t have to worry about burning your skin,” Paul Osborn, Deputy Highway superintendent. “We want the community to enjoy the many activities DeWitt Recreation Area has to offer, from fishing and kayaking to hiking and having a picnic, but to do so in a safe manner.”

This project is supported by Health Research Inc. and the New York State Department of Health with funds from the Centers for Disease Control.