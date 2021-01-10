January 10, 2021 - 1:00pm
Village of Elba Trustee candidate wanted to run in upcoming election March 16
posted by Press Release in news, Village of Elba, March 16 election, 2021.
From Village of Elba Mayor Norman Itjen:
The Village of Elba is looking for a Village Trustee candidate to run in the March 16 election.
This is a four-year year term, and the candidate must be a Village of Elba resident, who is at least 18 years of age.
Please contact Norman Itjen (mayor) or the Village Office (585) 757-6889 for information.