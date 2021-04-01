'Virtual Listening Session' tomorrow for input on how best to design a healthcare system of the future for vets

From the VA WNY Healthcare System:

Join us for a public "Virtual Listening Session for Veterans" on Friday, April 2, at 11 a.m. Provide your feedback to deliver better VA health care!

VA Western New York Healthcare System, along with several other local VA medical centers in the region, is hosting a public virtual listening session to hear Veterans on how to design a health care system of the future and grow services for veterans in a way that reinforces VA’s role as a leader in the U.S. health care system.

This listening session represents an exciting opportunity for veterans to help VA reimagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high quality, veteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA’s infrastructure. We are looking forward to robust engagement and to hearing the voices and insights of Veterans on the following topics:

How Veterans want care to be delivered in the future;

Perception of the quality of health care at VA and VA’s community network;

Experience with the ability to get care at VA and within VA’s community network;

Satisfaction with the condition and location of VA’s facilities;

VA’s role in research, education, and emergency preparedness.

You will be able to participate via phone or computer.

Please visit VA WebEx Enterprise Site or dial the 1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number CONFERENCE LINE to join.

Link to the listening session is VA WebEx Enterprise Site.

Session opens at 10:45 a.m.

If you are not able to attend the meeting but would still like to provide feedback, please submit your feedback to: [email protected].

Your feedback will be used to develop the recommendations VA submits to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission in January.

The AIR Commission will also conduct public hearings as part of their review of VA’s recommendations before submitting its recommendations to the President and Congress for review and approval in 2023.