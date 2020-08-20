Virtual open house for Excelsior Energy solar project in Byron scheduled for Aug. 31

Press release:

The community is cordially invited to attend a virtual open house on Monday, Aug. 31 with one-hour sessions at noon and 6 p.m. for the Excelsior Energy Project, a 280-megawatt solar energy generating facility with 20 megawatts of energy storage proposed in the Town of Byron.

Information about the project will be presented online and via phone. During the meeting, the Excelsior team and its subject matter experts will provide a project update and answer questions. Both sessions will include an update on the project, cover the same information, and follow the same format.

Two easy options for joining the August 31, Virtual Open House:

By phone (line opens at 11:40 a.m. and 5:40 p.m.)

Call 1-866-807-9684

Ask to “join the Excelsior Energy Project call”

Online (allows you to view presentation)

Open your web browser

Go to: services.choruscall.com/links/excelsior.html

Fill out contact information

Click on the “Join Webcast” link