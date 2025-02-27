Visit Crosby's in Corfu and UMMC in March to help support HomeCare & Hospice's spring bouquet sale

Press Release:

The HomeCare & Hospice Foundation invites community members to brighten lives while supporting compassionate hospice care through its 31st Annual Spring Bouquet Sale. With more than 10 pop-up locations across Allegany, Cattaraugus, Genesee, and Wyoming counties, this beloved fundraiser directly benefits terminally ill patients and their families.

Each pop-up location will offer vibrant 9- and 18-stem bouquets as well as Oliver’s Chocolate candy bars, making it easy to bring joy to a loved one while supporting a meaningful cause.

Bouquets serving Allegany and Cattaraugus counties are locally crafted by Mandy’s Flowers of Olean, while those in Genesee and Wyoming counties are created by Beverly’s Flowers and Gifts of Batavia.

Prices are $15 for a 9-stem bouquet, $25 for an 18-stem bouquet, and $2 per candy bar. Every purchase helps provide vital hospice services, ensuring comfort and care for those in need.

“Each bouquet represents more than just flowers—it’s a symbol of hope, support, and the kindness that makes our communities stronger,” said Melissa Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of HomeCare & Hospice. “By purchasing a bouquet, you are directly contributing to compassionate end-of-life care for those who need it most.”

New this year, the Foundation has partnered with Crosby’s Convenience Stores to expand the reach of this important fundraiser.

Rob Augustine, Crosby’s Director of Sales and Merchandising, shared his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “Crosby’s is proud to support HomeCare & Hospice by hosting pop-up locations at our stores in Corfu, Friendship, Hinsdale, and Perry. We are excited to help spread smiles throughout our communities.”

In addition to the pop-up sales, St. Bonaventure University’s men’s basketball game will host a bouquet pop-up location near the bookstore at the Reilly Center on March 5, allowing fans to support hospice care while cheering on the Bonnies.

Pop-Up Sale Locations & Dates:

Monday, March 3

Jones Memorial Hospital (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.) Olean Food Barn (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Olean Walmart (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Olean General Hospital (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Olean YMCA (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.) Crosby’s Hinsdale Crosby’s Friendship

Tuesday, March 4

Olean Food Barn (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Olean Walmart (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Olean General Hospital (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Olean YMCA (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.) Crosby’s Hinsdale Crosby’s Friendship

Wednesday, March 5

St. Bonaventure Reilly Center (6 – 8:30 p.m.) Crosby’s Hinsdale Crosby’s Friendship Crosby’s Corfu Crosby’s Perry

Thursday, March 6

Crosby’s Corfu Crosby’s Perry Wyoming County Community Health System (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) United Memorial Medical Center (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Friday, March 7

Crosby’s Corfu Crosby’s Perry Wyoming County Community Health System (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

“The Spring Bouquet Sale is a beautiful way to honor loved ones while ensuring that hospice care remains available to all who need it,” added Sullivan. “We are grateful for the ongoinggenerosity of our communities and look forward to seeing many friendly faces at our pop-up locations.”

For more information, please contact HomeCare & Hospice at 716-372-2106 or visit https://BouquetSale.givesmart.com.