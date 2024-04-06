Voices for Justice community awareness event April 22

Press Release:

The Genesee County National Crime Victims’ Rights Committee is proud to announce the Voices For Justice Community Awareness Event, with a 2024 theme of human trafficking awareness and prevention.

This event, scheduled to coincide with National Crime Victims' Rights Week, will take place on April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 238 Vine St in Batavia.

Human trafficking is a pressing issue that affects communities worldwide, and Genesee County is no exception. This event aims to bring attention to the critical issue of crime victims’ rights while emphasizing the importance of empowering individuals to identify, prevent, and confront human trafficking within our local community.

The event will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers who will provide valuable insights, expertise, and personal experiences related to human trafficking:

Sarah Hendee, Director of Development at Project Mona’s House, will discuss anti-trafficking efforts in Western New York, focusing on prevention programs, survivor housing, and community outreach.

Gabriel Marcano, Human Trafficking Specialist at Worker’s Justice Center of NY, will delve into the basics of labor trafficking, shedding light on its prevalence and implications.

Special Agent Joshua Haslinger from Homeland Security Investigations will present Project iGuardian, offering valuable information on combatting online exploitation and trafficking.

Attendees will also hear from Chase Daniel Johnson, author of "The Chase of Authenticity," who will share his personal experiences as a sex trafficking survivor.

In addition to the presentations, attendees will have the opportunity to network and interact with local service providers, who will be available at tables set up on the side of the event.

"We appreciate being able to help coordinate the event and to bring together our community to raise awareness about crime victims’ rights and human trafficking," said Diana Prinzi, Program Coordinator at Genesee Justice. "By educating, supporting, and empowering individuals, we can work together to combat this exploitation and create a safer community for all."