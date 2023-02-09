Local Matters

February 9, 2023 - 11:03pm

Volunteer firefighters complete leadership training

posted by Press Release in fire services, news.

Press release:

The Leadership and Supervision course is one of five modules required to earn New York State Fire Officer 1 certification.

The 15-hour Leadership and Supervision module provides current and potential fire officers with the fundamental knowledge of the duties, responsibilities, and leadership required to be successful as a fire officer. This course covers the basic responsibilities of the fire officer as they relate to human resource management and common administrative functions.

New York State Fire Instructor Chuck Dodson presented the course to 13 county responders at the Genesee County Fire Training Center. The course concluded on Jan. 4, 2023. Congratulations to the following responders for the successful completion of the course:

Town of Batavia

  • Dwayne J. Fonda, Jr.

  • Robert J. Hunt

Bergen

  • Paul J. Cummings

  • Donald S. Cunningham

Byron

  • Brandon L. Crossett

  • Zachary C. Johnson

  • Edward L. Sharp

Corfu

  • John T. Mc Carthy

East Pembroke

  • Andrew D. Martin

Oakfield

  • Annette J. Johnson     

South Byron

  • Vitorrio J. Muoio

  • Jeremie J. Rassel

Stafford

  • Jason M. Smith  

