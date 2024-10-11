Volunteers needed for fall cleanup at MacArthur Park for Batavia youth baseball on Sunday

Press Release:

Volunteers Needed! Come on down to the ballpark this Sunday, October 13 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., and help the Batavia Youth Baseball Board with some fall cleanup. We will be organizing and cleaning to get ready for winter hibernation before we're back in swing (pun intended) next season!

Check out the Tent Sale from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. for any baseball apparel, gear, and accessories that are being cleared out from inventory.

Any volunteers interested in helping can show up at MacArthur Park on Denio Street, Batavia, this coming Sunday, October 13, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.