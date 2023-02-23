Volunteers needed for GLOW healthcare event in March at GCC

Press Release:

The key to success in any good event is its volunteers, and GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare needs you! Join us for GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare on March 24 at Genesee Community College for the inaugural, day-long, hands-on career exploration event.

Approximately 600 students from 28 schools will connect with various healthcare businesses and organizations to learn about the multitude of rewarding jobs in healthcare and science-related fields throughout the GLOW region.

Volunteers are essential to support the day-long event. Those opportunities begin early in March with student bag assembly, continue with event set-up on March 23, and culminate on March 24 with activities that include lunch duty, "tour guides," station supervision, and cleanup.

“Volunteers play a vital role in GLOW With Your Hands career exploration events. The growth of GLOW With Your Hands Manufacturing has been due, in large part to the dedication of local members of the community wanting to make an impact on our youth,” said Karyn Winters, director of the Genesee County Business Education Alliance Director and Co-Chair of GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare. “Volunteers create a fun, educational environment and contribute to the overall experience.”

Various healthcare sectors will be in attendance, including hospitals and health systems featuring jobs in nursing, mental health, social services and first aid. Students will also connect with local colleges, universities, and secondary and post-secondary training programs to learn about career pathways that will provide a sound return on their investment.

“Volunteer tour guides encourage student engagement at vendor stations, students benefit from both support and positive reinforcement to boost confidence when asking questions and performing vendor activities,” said Angela Grouse, Education to Employment Director at the Livingston County Area Chamber and Co-Chair of GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare. “Since 2019 at our inaugural manufacturing event, the GLOW region continues to invest in the next generation of workforce candidates. It is special to see how the community rallies together to support our youth.”

Volunteers must be at least 18 years or older. Additional information and volunteer applications are available here.

Additionally, GLOW With Your Hands leaders encourage community members to consider joining one of the many committees for either the Healthcare or Manufacturing event.