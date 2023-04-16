Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 16, 2023 - 2:27pm

Volunteers sought to serve on Memorial Day Parade committee

posted by Press Release in memorial day parade, batavia, news.

Press release:

Do you love a parade?  Do you want to see a really great parade in the City of Batavia on Memorial Day?   Do you know of any groups or clubs who you would like to see march in our local parade?   

If you answered YES to any of these questions, please join our Planning Committee on Wednesday, April 19 at 5 p.m. at City Hall in Batavia.  

For any questions or more information, please contact Bob Bialkowski, City Council member at large and parade chairman, [email protected]

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break