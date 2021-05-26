Volunteers still needed as escorts at Planned Parenthood in Batavia

Press release:

Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York is still recruiting volunteers to serve as escorts at our Batavia health center. Volunteers will greet and provide comfort to patients upon their arrival to the health center and upon their departure.

Candidates must be calm, friendly and comfortable ignoring protestor activity. A commitment of two hours per week on weekdays during daytime hours is required.

Thorough interview and screening are required and training will be provided. For more information call (585) 546-2771, ext. 338, or email [email protected].

About Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York

The nonprofit organization provides high quality, nonjudgmental reproductive health care; promotes responsible and healthy sexuality; advocates for access to comprehensive health care; and supports those affected by sexual violence. Each year, PPCWNY serves more than 31,000 adults and teens throughout Central and Western New York.