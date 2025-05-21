Water and sewer work to continue Wednesday on Dellinger in Batavia

Press Release:

Please be advised that our team will continue conducting critical repairs to the sewer infrastructure on Dellinger Avenue on Wednesday, May 21st, and will also begin work on repairing a service line in the area.

Work is scheduled to begin at approximately 7 AM and will continue throughout the day until all necessary repairs are completed.

At this time, Dellinger Avenue remains closed to all through traffic due to ongoing overnight work and early morning activity required to ensure the project progresses safely and efficiently.



Access is limited to local traffic only, and we kindly request that residents and the public avoid traveling down the street during active construction hours for safety and to avoid delays.

In addition, please be aware that properties within the immediate work zone may experience temporary disruptions to water service while repairs are underway.



We encourage affected residents and property owners to plan accordingly and prepare for the possibility of reduced or no water availability during the day.

We sincerely appreciate your patience, understanding, and cooperation as we complete these important infrastructure improvements.

Tom Phelps, Director of Public Works, City of Batavia