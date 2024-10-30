Water main break, repair on Watson Street in city

Press Release:

The City of Batavia Water Department is repairing a water main break in the area of Watson Street.

Water loss is to be expected in the surrounding area while repairs are being completed. Work will resume on Thursday morning, Oct. 31, 2024. The amount of time the water will be turned off to complete these repairs is uncertain at this time.

As always, when the water is restored it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience, and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.