November 23, 2022 - 2:30pm

Water main repair on Richmond Avenue

posted by Press Release in news, batavia.

PRESS RELEASE

The City of Batavia Water Department is repairing a water main break on Richmond Ave, between Vernon Ave and Union St.

The length of time the water will be off is unknown.

Traffic may be closed on Richmond Ave, between Vernon Ave and Union St while the repairs are being made.  Please use an alternate route.

As always, when the water is restored it may be discolored.  Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.

