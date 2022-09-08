Water repair at Walnut and Law streets

Press Release



The City of Batavia Water Department will be repairing an emergency water main break in front of 129 Walnut Street. The water will be shut off from the Walnut Street and Law Street intersection, heading north to the train tracks on Walnut Street.

Traffic may be delayed in the area of the water main break. Please use alternate routes if possible.

The length of time the water will be off is unknown. As always, when the water is restored, it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience, and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.