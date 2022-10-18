Water repairs to continue on Harvester Ave. and Ellicott Street

Press Release

The City of Batavia Water Department along with Zoladz Construction will be replacing a broken water valve on Harvester Avenue and fire hydrant on the corner of Harvester Ave and Ellicott Street today, October 18, 2022. The water will be shut off on Harvester Ave from Colorado Avenue to Ellicott Street, all of Colorado Avenue, all of Williams Street and on Ellicott Street from Ellicott Place to Clifton Avenue.

The length of time the water will be off is unknown.

As always, when the water is restored it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.