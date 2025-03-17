Water service line replacement to close Shepard Road in Batavia Tuesday and Wednesday

Press Release:

Please be advised that the Town of Batavia Water Department will be replacing a water service line on Shepard Road, near the intersection of Ellicott Street Road, on March 18 and 19 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Traffic will be closed on Shepard Road in the area where the work is being performed. Please use an alternate route.

As always, when the water is restored, it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience, and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.