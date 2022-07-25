Water service shut off on Richmond and Prospect avenues

Press Release:

The City of Batavia Water Department will be shutting down water service today in the area of Richmond

Avenue and Prospect Avenue for emergency water main repairs..

The length of time the water will be off is unknown.

As always, when the water is restored it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until

the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.