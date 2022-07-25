July 25, 2022 - 2:21pm
Water service shut off on Richmond and Prospect avenues
posted by Press Release in news, batavia, water service.
Press Release:
The City of Batavia Water Department will be shutting down water service today in the area of Richmond
Avenue and Prospect Avenue for emergency water main repairs..
The length of time the water will be off is unknown.
As always, when the water is restored it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until
the water runs clear.
We apologize for any inconvenience and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.
Recent comments