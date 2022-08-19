Water shut down on Oak Street from Richmond to Pickthorn

Press release:

The City of Batavia Water Department will be shutting down the water main on Oak St from the Richmond Ave intersection, to just north of Pickthorn Drive in the 110 block of Oak St today Friday, August 19, 2022.

Zoladz Construction will be abandoning the 6” water main on Richmond Ave. The length of time the water will be off is unknown.

As always, when the water is restored it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.