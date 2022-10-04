Waterline repairs today on South Main, Batavia

Press Release

The City of Batavia Water Department will be repairing a 6” water main on South Main Street today. The water will have to be shut down on South Main Street from Roosevelt Ave to Brooklyn Ave.

The length of time the water will be off is unknown.

Traffic will be closed in the area of South Main Street, from Orleans Avenue to Brooklyn Avenue while the repairs are being made.

As always, when the water is restored it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.