Watershed committees to honor George Squires at DeWitt on Tuesday

Press release:

On November 16, 2021, members of the Oatka Creek Watershed Committee and the Black Creek Watershed Coalition are inviting you to attend a celebration of the contributions George Squires has made to protect and improve the health of our watersheds in western New York. Earlier this year, George retired from his volunteer position as Executive Secretary for the Black Creek Watershed Coalition, a position he had held since the formation of the organization in 2002. George was also involved with the formation of the Oatka Creek Watershed Committee in 1998 and he served on the Committee’s Board of Directors from 2004 to 2018.

We will be meeting at DeWitt Recreation Area, 115 Cedar Street, Batavia, NY 14020 in Batavia at 1:30 PM to recognize George and to dedicate a Bur Oak tree in his honor. Please park at the south entrance parking area.

Please share this notice with others who know George and may want to join us. If you would like to say a few words about George’s work or have any questions, please contact Peter Lent at [email protected] so we can allocate timing for the event. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, we will move event to 11/17/2021, at the same time and place.