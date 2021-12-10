WBTA Annual Christmas Toy Drive for The Salvation Army

Press Release:

The Salvation Army of Batavia is proud to announce, for the 38th consecutive year WBTA’S annual Christmas Toy Drive with Ken Barrett Cadillac Chevrolet. COVID-19 has hit The Salvation Army especially hard, with the need for services being at an all-time high and funding down nearly 40-50 percent. The annual toy drive is a staple to The Salvation Army of Batavia and the local community. All toys (new unwrapped) donated go to children in the Genesee County area. To date, The Salvation Army of Batavia has nearly 200 families registered with more than 400 children needing toys this Christmas. They have seen more than a 30% increase in need this year due to the pandemic in just the Batavia area. “While the start of the Christmas season for The Salvation Army begins in the summer with planning, for me, the Christmas spirit is ignited with our annual toy drive,” said Captain Rachel Moore. “I feel the toy drive is what really signifies the holiday spirit in Batavia. It is overwhelming to see the generosity of our community as toy after toy is dropped off. This year, more than ever before, we are relying on the giving spirit of our neighbors to offer hope to children in need all over Genesee county. We are grateful to WBTA and Ken Barrett Cadillac Chevrolet for continuing a beautiful tradition that will help so many this year.” The Batavia Salvation Army has implemented additional precautions to make the toy drive a COVID-19 safe event. Those participating can simply drive up to the designated area at Ken Barrett Cadillac Chevrolet and open their trunk. A member of the Batavia Fire Department will collect the toys. If you cannot participate on December 10th, toys can be dropped off at The Salvation Army offices located at 529 Easy Main Street in Batavia Monday thru Friday between 9:00am and 3:00pm.