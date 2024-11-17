'We’ve Only Just Begun' Sr. Luncheon to honor veterans with special speaker on November 19

Press Release:

We’ve Only Just Begun” Sr. Luncheon, the theme this month is HONORING OUR VETERANS. It will be held on Tuesday, November 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the South Alabama Firehall, Route 63 (2230 Judge Road, Oakfield).

We will be starting lunch promptly at 11:45 a.m. We are open to the public and welcome all!

Our speaker this month will be William Joyce, Director of our Genesee County Veterans Service Agency. He will be talking about the new Western New York National Cemetery located in Indian Falls, NY as well as all the services they offer to our Veterans. All Veterans are invited to attend our luncheon. We are open to the public and welcome all.

You won’t want to miss this informative program this month! Bring your favorite dish to pass OR make a donation at the door! Come and enjoy lunch and an afternoon of fun with old and new friends.

We will also be taking paid reservations for our Annual Christmas Luncheon, on December 10. We moved it up a week because so close to Christmas! It will be catered by the Alabama Hotel for $15 per person.

All Reservations must be paid in advance and received by December 1. Please contact LaNora Thompson at 630-888-8966, mail checks to LaNora Thompson, 3611 Batavia Oakfield Twnln Rd, Oakfield, or pay in person at the November luncheon. You must have a reservation paid in advance!