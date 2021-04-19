April 19, 2021 - 5:00pm
Weekend Update: 33 new COVID cases reported in Genesee County
posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
- Genesee County reporting 33 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
- Thirty-nine of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Seven of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- Orleans County reporting 16 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
- Twenty-four of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Nine of the new positive individuals were previously on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Five of the new positive individuals are inmates at the Albion Correctional Facility.
- The positive cases reside in the:
Comments